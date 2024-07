Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DJ Shortkut—real name Jonathan Cruz—is in need of financial assistance after suffering a near-fatal stroke. The Beat Junkies/Invisibl Skratch Piklz turntablist is currently on the road to recovery, but the medical bills are piling up. Shortkut’s family have set up a GoFundMe in hopes of raising $60,000 to help with the mounting costs of rehab.

“On behalf of our brother Jonathan Cruz, also known as DJ Shortkut, who recently suffered a life-altering stroke, we are reaching out for your support,” the description reads. “On July 1, the day after an amazing performance at the Hollywood Bowl, Jon’s life changed unexpectedly when he suffered a hemorrhagic stroke. This incident has caused body paralysis, vision loss, speech difficulties, and cognitive and sensory medical complications. Many of you know, Shortkut is a passionate, multi-talented DJ Entertainer. Music has always been his life, so the inability to stand and utilize his hands has been challenging.

It continues, “The journey to recovery is a long and difficult one. Shortkut requires specialized rehabilitation, including physical and occupational therapy, to regain as much function as possible. Currently, Jon’s full-time job needs to be rehabilitation and rest. He is healing one day at a time, so what happens next is of vital importance. As a self-employed DJ Entertainer, time off work simply means loss of earnings and financial vulnerability.”

Shortkut’s family ensures those who donate that the money will go toward “costs of medical bills, rehabilitation, medications, medical equipment, home modifications, living expenses and ongoing medical care.”

At the time of publication, the family has raised more than $50,000 with fellow turntablists Rob Swift, Z-Trip and DJ Nu-Mark being among the biggest donors. Social media has also lit up with posts encouraging people to chip in. From DJ Numark and the Invisibl Skratch Piklz to DJ Spinna and Mix Master Mike, Shortkut has an army of peers trying to help him.

And it goes beyond the GoFundMe. The Invisibl Skratch Piklz are holding a fundraising event on Sunday (August 4) at Victory Hall in San Francisco, the first of many.