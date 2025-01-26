DJ Unk’s Wife Reveals “Walk It Out” Rapper’s Cause Of Death

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sherkita Long-Platt said he died peacefully in his sleep on January 24 following cardiac arrest.

DJ Unk’s cause of death has been confirmed: heart attack.

Unk’s wife, Sherkita Long-Platt, told TMZ Unk died peacefully in his sleep on January 24 following cardiac arrest, while also addressing circulating rumors about his death. She emphasized he didn’t die from a drug overdose, contrary to speculation.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled to take place on Sunday night (January 26) in his Atlanta neighborhood to honor his memory.

Long-Platt first announced the heartbreaking news on Facebook last Friday, writing, “Please respect me and my family. I just lost my husband, and my kids just lost their father. Our life will never be the same. I LOVE YOU ANTHONY FOREVER.”

Anthony Platt, better known as DJ Unk, was just 43 years old. A native of Atlanta, Georgia, he rose to fame in the mid-2000s, becoming a key figure in the Southern Hip-Hop and snap music movements. His breakout hit, “Walk It Out,” from his 2006 debut album Beat’n Down Yo Block!, became a dance-floor anthem and propelled him into the national spotlight. The track was further boosted by remixes featuring André 3000, Big Boi and Jim Jones.

Unk followed up with another hit, “2 Step,” that same year, solidifying his reputation as a pioneer of the snap music era. His work helped define the sub-genre, known for its minimalist beats and high-energy rhythms. Though his mainstream popularity peaked in the 2000s, DJ Unk’s influence on dance music and club culture remains significant.

Throughout his career, Unk remained active in his community, performing live and using his platform to spread positivity. In the early 2010s, he faced health challenges, including a previous heart attack, which marked a turning point in his life. Following that event, Unk made lifestyle changes, giving up weed and alcohol.

A statement from Big Oomp Records, his former label, paid tribute to the artist: “It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we announce the passing of a true ATL legend, Anthony Platt, better known as ‘DJ Unk.’ DJ Unk was not just a legendary DJ, rapper and producer but a cornerstone of our label. The global impact of his music will be cherished forever.”

Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and fans during this difficult time.