DMX Cause Of Death Revealed

DMX tragically passed away on April 9th. Despite a number of conflicting reports, and autopsy has finally revealed How the legendary rapper died.

Reports are now confirming that cocaine had a role in the death of Def Jam artist, DMX.

According to the Westchester County medical examiner’s office, his heart attack was brought on by a lack of blood circulation to his brain after he consumed too much of the deadly drug.

“It was cardiac arrest for a period of time, so there was no circulation to the brain,” the person from the medical office said.

The anonymous source also said that the “Slippin’” rapper was really high — and that actually “caused this chain of events.“

“His death literally happened immediately because the brain was dead,” the source continued. “So obviously, there were a number of days where he was on ventilatory support and so forth in the hospital,” the person said. “However, he was diagnosed brain-dead early on … He never woke up from [a] coma.”

This report actually confirms rumors that DMX’s family and lawyers have previously denied.

The platinum-selling recording artist transitioned on April 9th at the age of 50, after being admitted into a Westchester County hospital on April 2 after The Dawg suffered a heart attack.

Someone called the paramedics at 10:03 PM. The ambulance arrived eight minutes later at 10:09 PM.

They tried to revive him at 10:10 PM. Despite the efforts, he was gone.

Vulture.com reports, “There was about a 30-to-40-minute interval between the arrival of paramedics and Simmons’s arrival at the hospital. Although his heart was revived at one point and there was a pulse, his brain was already dead.”