DMX Dead At 50, Finally Taken Off Life Support

(AllHipHop News)
DMX has died.
The rapper, known as Earl Simmons, passed away today, after living in a prolonged vegetative state.
His family issued a statement:
“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days,” they wrote in a statement.
“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle, and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”
DMX had been considered brain dead since late last weekend, the day before the Easter holiday. Life support systems were the only thing keeping DMX alive, despite reports that flat-out stated that he began to breathe on his own.
The hospital that cared for him also released a statement along with the family.
“White Plains Hospital extends its deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Simmons, as well as his friends and legions of fans who expressed their unwavering support during this difficult time. Earl Simmons passed away peacefully with family present after suffering a catastrophic cardiac arrest,” the statement said.
The rapper is survived by his four children, (Praise Mary Ella Simmons, Xavier Simmons, Tocoma Simmons and Shawn Simmons and numerous others, totaling 15.), ex-wife Tashera Simmons and his fiancé Desiree Lindstrom.
The global community has kept DMX and his family in prayer, as he struggled to survive a heart attack and drug use that spiraled him into a coma.
According to sources, DMX learned of new health ailments related to his heart and lungs, which made it difficult for his body to receive oxygen. He reportedly went without oxygen for 30 minutes.
All of these issues were presumably compounded when the 50-year-old began using drugs again. The overdose apparently triggered a heart attack.
“His legacy should not be that he died of a drug overdose,” a source told AllHipHop. Even though the rapper’s use of drugs has been well documented, his accomplishments should be the focus, the source said.
DMX has amassed many accolades in his nearly 30 years in the music industry.
His music changed the trajectory of Hip-Hop, a feat few have accomplished.
It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot and Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood both hit in 1998 selling multiplatinum each. He followed with other seminal works like And Then There Was X (1999), The Great Depression (2001), Grand Champ (2003), Year of the Dog… Again (2006), and Undisputed (2012).
The rapper returned to Def Jam in 2019 and was working with Ruff Ryders producer-turned-mogul Swizz Beatz.
DMX was also a Hollywood sensation, starring in movies like “Belly” (1998), “Romeo Must Die” (1998), “Exit Wounds” (2001), and 2020’s “Fast and Fierce: Death Race.”
Last year, DMX “battled” Snoop Dogg, as part of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s popular Verzuz series.
He will be missed by his Hip-Hop family as well.
RIP, X.