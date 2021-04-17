DMX Memorial: Here Are The Details

(AllHipHop News)
Fans will have an opportunity to say their final “goodbyes” to rapper DMX on Saturday, April 24th in Downtown Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.
The arena holds up 19,000 people and the logistics are being flushed out by his management team, led by music executive Steven Rifkind.
One of the biggest concerns will be to determine how many people will actually be allowed in due to the state’s COVID-19 restriction.
According to TMZ, Yonkers’ mayor, Mike Spano, wanted to host the rapper’s homegoing celebration at the Yonkers Raceway — in the town that he grew up in.
Since this is a no-go, the city is thinking about naming a street after him or creating a statue in his image and likeness.
The private funeral for family and friends will be in an undisclosed church in the New York metro area on the next day, April 25th. Those details will not be made public.
DMX succumbed to heart failure, after days of living on life support, on Friday, April 9th.
“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him,” the family noted in a public statement. “Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time.”
His unexpected death has left a hole in the heart of Hip-Hop that will never be filled.