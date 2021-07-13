VIDEO: DMX Honored With Brand New Inspirational Mural

The Yonkers projects that DMX used to live in remembers the fallen soldier with a beautiful mural.

Back in the day, the multi-platinum selling rapper lived in Calcagno Homes, a housing projects in the West Chester County city and so if anyone knew how to honor him — his people did.

The painting was done by Floyd Simmons, a visual artist that also goes by the name of 90 Degrees.

He was commissioned to create the tribute a few weeks ago by The Municipal Housing Authority commissioned Yonkers Arts.

X’s fiancée Desiree Lindstrom attended the unveiling and said that she loved it.

“I love it. I was amazed. It looks completely like him to me. I feel like it will uplift so many people, from School Street all around the world,” she shared with reporters.

Also on hand was his Def Jam family, the record label that put the growling emcee on the map, and members of the Ruff Ryders team, the organization that he helped establish a degree of dominance in Hip-Hop in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Tragically, the world lost DMX, whose birth name is Earl Simmons, earlier this year.

After suffering a heart attack and a week-long coma, he was declared dead by his doctors.

Reports have since proved that he was brain-dead days before the formal statement was declared to the public.