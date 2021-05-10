Swizz Beatz Confirms New Album From DMX Dropping On May 28th

It is official: a new album featuring all-new material from DMX is dropping on May 28th!

Swizz Beatz and Ruff Ryders just confirmed some great news: a brand-new, posthumous album from the late rapper DMX is on the way.

DMX passed away on April 9th, 2021, but thankfully, he stayed in the recording studio and had plenty of material to drop the new album EXODUS, his first studio album in 18-years.

The new album from DMX shares the name of one of his sons, Exodus Simmons, and is the late rapper’s first official studio album since Grand Champ was released in 2003.

“My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met. He lived his life dedicated to his family and music,” Swizz Beatz said in a statement. “Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure. This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally.”

The cover for EXODUS was shot by legendary photographer Jonathan Mannion, who shot many of the most iconic images of DMX during the rapper’s 25-year career.

Before his death, DMX sold over 74 million records world-wide and racked up over 14 platinum RIAA certifications.

EXODUS will land in stores via Def Jam Recordings on May 28th.