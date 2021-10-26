DMX’s Children To Oversee Late Rapper’s Estate

Earl “DMX” Simmons passed away on April 9 of this year. As one of the most successful rappers of all time, DMX’s legacy continues to be an important and cherished part of Hip Hop culture.

According to a press release, some official changes are being made regarding the Estate of Earl “DMX” Simmons. A quote from the Estate reads:

DMX’s ex-wife, Tashera Simmons’s oldest sons, Xavier Simmons, Sean Simmons, and Tacoma Simmons, have been appointed temporary co-administrators of the estate of Earl “DMX” Simmons pursuant to a decision of the Westchester County Surrogate’s Court today. They will now exclusively manage the affairs of their late father’s estate. The estate has retained entertainment attorney Ron Sweeney of Ron Sweeney and Company to exclusively handle all entertainment-related matters. Estate Attorney, Herb Nass is the attorney for the Earl “DMX” Simmons estate and the sons as co-administrators. Estate of Earl “DMX” Simmons

Following DMX’s death, Def Jam Recordings released a posthumous album by the late New Yorker. Exodus arrived on May 28. The project debuted at #8 on the Billboard 200 chart.

DMX also dropped the classic #1 albums It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot and Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood in 1998. In addition, his discography includes the chart-topping LPs …And Then There Was X (1999), The Great Depression (2001), and Grand Champ (2003).