DMX’s Final Interview To Air As Part Of TV One’s ‘Uncensored’ Series

“I’m gonna look back on my life before I go and thank God for every moment.”

Earl “DMX” Simmons passed away on April 9, 2021, at the age of 50. The Yonkers, New York native left an undeniable impression on Hip Hop and pop culture. Before his death, the rap legend filmed content for Uncensored.

The DMX episode of the Swirl Films-produced docuseries is set to premiere Sunday, May 16 at 8 pm ET on TV One. According to the cable network, the Uncensored program will include X’s last official interview.

“At the same time I was launching my career, I had no idea we were also launching a movement,” says DMX in a trailer for Uncensored. The musician/actor also states, “I’m gonna look back on my life before I go and thank God for every moment.”

The East Coast representative was an integral part of Ruff Ryders Entertainment which was also the onetime label home of The Lox’s Jadakiss, Sheek Louch, and Styles P as well as Philadelphia-bred emcee Eve. Ruff Ryders became one of the most popular Hip Hop collectives in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

DMX sold over 74 million records worldwide. His discography consists of five #1 albums, including the 1998 studio LPs It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot and Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood.

Last month, “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” posthumously became DMX’s highest-charting Hot 100 entry when the track peaked at #16 on the weekly tally. Plus, the Best Of DMX compilation saw a 499% increase in streams and jumped to #2 on the Billboard 200 album chart for the week after his death.

Epic Records recently released “Been to War” as part of the Godfather of Harlem season 2 soundtrack. The single features contributions by the late DMX, his longtime music producer/friend Kasseem “Swizz Beatz” Dean, and Bronx-bred rapper French Montana.

Uncensored: DMX will air directly before the 2021 Urban One Honors. Gospel artist/radio personality Erica Campbell and journalist/author Roland Martin are hosting the annual tribute show dedicated to highlighting the accomplishments and contributions of African-American women.