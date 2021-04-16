Listen To DMX’s First Posthumous Verse On “Been to War” With Swizz Beatz & French Montana

(AllHipHop News)
It has been a week since the passing of Earl “DMX” Simmons. Thankfully, he left the world tons of music like his classic albums It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot and Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood.
Simmons was said to be working on more records before his death, and the first official posthumous verse by Dark Man X has made its way to the internet. “Been To War” also features X’s longtime collaborator Swizz Beatz as well as French Montana.
The Epic Records release is part of the forthcoming second installment of the Godfather of Harlem soundtrack. Season 2 of the period drama, starring Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker, returns to the EPIX network on April 18.
DMX also appeared on the Godfather of Harlem soundtrack for season one. The Yonkers, New York-raised recording artist contributed to the song “Just in Case” with Swizz Beatz and Rick Ross.
That 2019 collection featured French Montana, Wale, 21 Savage, Pusha T, Dave East, A$AP Ferg, Buddy, Snoh Aalegra, and Jidenna. In addition to “Been to War” arriving today (January 16), Godfather of Harlem also presented the new song “Prince Hakeem” by India Shawn and ADÉ.
While it appears likely that listeners could get even more verses from the late DMX in the future, there is also already talk about possibly creating a biopic about the Hip Hop legend. Mortal Kombat actor Mehcad Brooks was recently asked about playing the “Get at Me Dog” spitter in a movie.
“DMX spoke to me in a way that no other rapper did. DMX was our heavy metal,” said Brooks. He added, “I would be blessed. I would honor his memory in such a way, and I would be honored and humbled. From your lips to God’s ears. We’ll see.”
Earl Simmons was hospitalized on April 2, 2021, after reportedly suffering a heart attack as a result of a drug overdose. He remained on life support for several days before passing away on April 9 at the age of 50.