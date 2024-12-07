Doechii Announces Debut Album Amid Viral Tiny Desk & Colbert Performances 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Doechii is gearing up to release her official debut studio LP, revealing “All I can think about is this album.”

Doechii is wrapping up the year in style, wowing audiences with her recent viral performances and promising her official debut studio album in 2025.

The Swamp Princess dropped her critically acclaimed debut mixtape with Top Dawg Entertainment, Alligator Bites Never Heal, earlier this year.

The tape scored Doechii three Grammy nominations, including Best Rap Album, the first time a female artist has received the nod for a mixtape. She’s also in the running for Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance.

In a new interview with Variety, Doechii reflected on the mixtape, explaining she freed herself from the heavy expectations tied to labeling a project as a “debut album.”

“I was able to birth this out of pure presence and creativity,” she said. “I think I want to carry that with all of my projects and have that mentality moving forward.”

Now, Doechii is prioritizing her debut album ahead of its scheduled release in 2025.

“All I can think about is this album,” she told the outlet. “So I’m just looking forward to making more hits, making more music and achieving more of my goals. That’s it.”

Doechii Debuts On NPR’s “Tiny Desk”

Meanwhile, on Friday (December 6), Doechii delivered an unforgettable performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk alongside an ensemble of Black women rocking matching braids and beads.

While most songs were from Alligator Bites Never Heal, Doechii also performed one song from a previous project, Oh, The Places You’ll Go cut “Black Girl Memoir.”

She explained, “I decided to perform this record because I think there’s been a lot of heightened emotions with the current state of our country.” Doechii added, “I wrote this song specifically for Black women. I feel like as a dark-skinned woman there’s a very unique experience that I’m trying to internalize…So I dedicate this to all the beautiful Black women in the room.”

Black Girl magic also took centre stage during her show stopping appearance on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show earlier this week. She choreographed and performed a striking medley of “DENIAL IS A RIVER” and “BOILED PEANUTS.”

The Tampa, Florida native and her two dancers were all dressed identically. The trio also wore their braids intricately woven into each other’s hair.

She labeled the performance “my take on the future of Hip Hop,” in an Instagram post, and the epitome of “luxury” and “blackness.”

“I felt heavily inspired by the lineage of Hip Hop and how it contributes to who I am today. This is my first self choreographed performance and one of the most important things I wanted to highlight was my connection to black women through Hip Hop,” she wrote. “This is history.”