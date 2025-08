Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Doechii revealed her headlining Live From the Swamp Tour during her Lollapalooza set with an unexpected announcement.

Doechii closed out her Lollapalooza set in Chicago on Saturday (August 2) by dropping a bombshell—she’s hitting the road this fall for her first-ever headlining trek, the Live From the Swamp Tour, kicking off October 14.

The Grammy-winning rapper wrapped her 50-minute performance with the announcement.

“Before we get out of here, I want to make an announcement,” she told the crowd. “I’m gonna be going on tour on October 14. What’s up, y’all? Bye!”

DOECHII ANNOUNCING HER TOUR AT LOLLA!😭 pic.twitter.com/FGlekYJFUs — kristen 𐦍 ALIPALOOZA (@hauntedsos75) August 3, 2025

The tour rollout begins Monday (August 4) with a countdown on her official site, where early access sign-ups are already live.

Her Lollapalooza set was packed with energy, nostalgia and a surprise appearance from JT of City Girls, who joined her for their duet “Alter Ego.” The performance also nodded to Doechii’s viral 2024 Met Gala umbrella moment, which she cleverly referenced during a costume change.

The Tampa native, who rose from Florida’s underground scene to Grammy gold with her album Alligator Bites Never Heal, packed her setlist with fan favorites like “Nissan Altima,” “Anxiety” and “G###.”

She also blended in snippets of Trina’s “Pull Over” and Daft Punk’s “One More Time,” flexing her range and influences.

Following the performance, Doechii shared a carousel of Instagram photos thanking fans.

“Lollapalooza owes me nothing !” she wrote. “Lots of intention, sweat, tears, laughs and collaboration went into this show. let’s do it again.”

In a follow-up post, she urged her supporters to “get in queue for the tour.”

Doechii’s Live From the Swamp Tour begins Tuesday (October 14). Full dates and ticket options will be revealed through her website countdown starting Monday (August 4).