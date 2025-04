Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Doechii has launched her Anxiety Is Watching Me platform to offer anonymous mental health support for people battling anxiety.

The Florida native introduced the online space on March 28 as a resource for people dealing with anxiety and emotional stress.

The site offers anonymous peer support, coping tools and links to organizations such as Mental Health America and The Trevor Project.

It also features tailored resources for Black, queer, Latinx and other underserved communities.

“Thank you for all of the support you’ve given my song’ Anxiety;’ now let me support YOU,” Doechii wrote on Instagram. “Share your stories, lend a listening ear, or browse through our support communities to get the support you need anonymously.”

The platform’s name draws directly from her track “Anxiety,” which explores her own mental health struggles.

In the song, she describes anxiety as something that tries to “muzzle” her and brings on physical symptoms like “tightness in her chest” or the sensation that “an elephant is standing on me.”

The lyrics reflect a constant push and pull between surrendering to anxiety and fighting to stay grounded.

Doechii – “Anxiety”

The launch coincides with National Minority Health Month, a timing Doechii chose intentionally to spotlight mental health disparities in marginalized groups.

The hub encourages users to connect without fear of judgment and aims to foster a sense of shared healing and empowerment.

The Tampa-born rapper, known for her genre-blending style and bold visuals, has been open about her mental health journey.

She said the idea for the hub came from wanting to give back to those who found solace in her music.

Just weeks before the launch, Doechii was honored at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event, where she accepted the Woman of the Year award.

She reflected on her 2023 Rising Star Award and the growth she’s experienced since.

“I had literally performed so hard I danced my shoes off and had to hop up to the mic,” Doechii recalled during her speech. “And here I am. That moment reflects how I approach my career – always go full out, always go hard and always be fab.”

She also used the stage to call out the music industry’s shortcomings, calling the Billboard event a “necessity” for addressing issues like sexism and lack of inclusion.

Doechii’s Anxiety Is Watching Me site went live on March 28 and is now accessible to the public.