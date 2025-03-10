Doechii Ascends To Music Royalty With Billboard’s Ultimate Award

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Doechii’s award-winning trajectory has elevated her to music’s highest honors and recognition.

Doechii will ascend from rising star to Billboard’s Woman of the Year for 2025 at the upcoming Billboard Women in Music event on March 29 at Hollywood Park’s YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, cementing her status as a rap powerhouse.

The lyricist catapulted into the spotlight two years ago when she snagged Billboard’s Rising Star accolade in 2023.

Now, she’s climbed to a higher echelon, becoming just the third performer ever to graduate from Rising Star honoree to Woman of the Year, joining pop royalty Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga in that exclusive club.

Doechii’s Billboard recognition places her in rare air among Hip-Hop artists as well. She’s only the second rapper to earn the Woman of the Year distinction, stepping into a lane previously occupied by Cardi B, who secured the honor in 2020.

Past winners of the prestigious title reflect a who’s who of contemporary music, including Taylor Swift, Madonna, Billie Eilish, SZA, Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo and last year’s recipient, Karol G.

Just last month, Doechii’s musical mastery earned her another historic milestone.

Her critically praised mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, captured the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album, placing her alongside Lauryn Hill (1996) and Cardi B (2019) as only the third female artist to ever win that category.

Billboard’s Editor-in-Chief Hannah Karp praised the rapper’s meteoric rise and cultural impact, stating,

“Doechii is taking pop culture by storm, this year becoming the third woman in history to win a Grammy best rap album, and dazzling fans of every musical genre with her breathtaking performances, ultra-candid lyrics and utterly unique sound, style and spirit. We are thrilled to celebrate Doechii and cheer on her continued success.”

It’s been a landmark year for Doechii, whose presence is being felt across the industry. She also took home the Outstanding New Artist trophy at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards, underscoring her widespread appeal and artistic versatility.