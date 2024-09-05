Doechii Unveils Male Alter Ego: “I’m Attracted To Myself Right Now” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Doechii created her male alter ego, a Panamanian named Ricardo, in response to criticism of her appearance.

Doechii has turned the tables on critics claiming she looks like a man, unveiling her male alter ego, Ricardo.

The eclectic artist covered Paper Magazine following the release of her latest mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, where she debuted the new character.

While her Swamp Princess persona takes center stage in the project, Doechii created her male alter ego in response to criticism of her appearance.

“Last year, I started seeing comments from people who would say, ‘She looks like a man,’” she explained. “Or, ‘She has on too much makeup. She looks like a drag queen.’ All these comments never bother me, because I just find it interesting. But I was like, ‘Since they keep saying I look like a man, I’m gonna f###### give them a man.’”

She settled on the name Ricardo, deciding he would be a bisexual Panamanian “eight-pack, mustache man.””

Doechii revealed she had always wanted to transform herself using prosthetics and had a great time getting into the Ricardo character. “Literally, when I put on the prosthetics, I was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m attracted to myself right now. I wish I could f### me,’” she said.

The Top Dog Entertainment artist also revealed how her labelmates have supported her.

“[Schoolboy] Q has given me a lot of advice and so has SZA,” Doechii shared, adding that she asked the Blue Lips creator how he knows when an album is complete.

“He told me, ‘You know your album is done when you have nothing left to say,’” she recalled. “That really hit me, and I was like, ‘Okay, I’m gonna keep writing and pouring my heart into this until I have literally nothing left to say.’”