Bun B Salutes Doechii For Reimagining “Int’l Players Anthem” As “Universal Swamp Anthem”

Top Dawg Entertainment recording artist Doechii took part in the “Pixel RePresents” series by reimagining UGK’s “Int’l Players Anthem (I Choose You)” as “Universal Swamp Anthem.” UGK member Bun B approves of the song.

Doechii’s “Universal Swamp Anthem” is her take on the classic 2007 single by UGK and OutKast. The Tampa native became the latest rapper to join Mass Appeal, Google Pixel, and Sony Music Entertainment’s Certified program.

Bun B shared a social media ad praising Doechii for her remake of the Underground Kingz track. He posted on Instagram, “Let’s return to the classic for #PixelRePresents. Salutes to @doechii for taking it back to ’07 with ‘Universal Swamp Anthem.’ She straight up snapped. Run that thang back y’all. #TeamPixel #HipHop50.”

The “Pixel RePresents” series celebrates Hip Hop culture’s 50th anniversary in 2023. In addition to Doechii, fellow rap stars Lola Brooke, Flo Milli, and BIA recreated respective tracks by Clipse, Too $hort, and Petey Pablo.

A collection of “Pixel RePresents” tunes titled Pix Tape EP will arrive this month. All of the tracks on the upcoming project, including Doechii’s “Universal Swamp Anthem” record, will include original artwork photographed on a Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Doechii is experiencing a breakout year in 2023. “What It Is (Block Boy)” featuring Kodak Black became the she/her/black b*tch EP creator’s first Billboard Hot 100 entry, peaking at No. 54. She also received the Rising Star Award at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music event.