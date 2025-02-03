Doechii Makes Grammy History: Emotional Speech Inspires Black Women Everywhere 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Doechii dropped a new single to celebrate her victory after making history at the Grammys, winning Best Rap Album for her mixtape.

Doechii had a lot to celebrate on Sunday, collecting her first-ever Grammy Award, delivering a standout performance at the ceremony, and dropping a brand-new single just hours after claiming the golden gramophone.

The TDE artist clinched the coveted Best Rap Album award for her breakthrough mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal, making history as the first female artist to receive the nod for a mixtape.

Additionally, her win marks only the third time a woman has claimed the category, following Lauryn Hill’s win as part of the Fugees for The Score in 1996 and Cardi B’s solo triumph with Invasion of Privacy in 2019.

Doechii delivered an inspirational acceptance speech presented by Cardi B, the last woman to win the Best Rap Album Grammy.

“I know that there is some Black girl out there, so many Black women out there that are watching me right now,” she stated. “I want to tell you: You can do it. Anything is possible!”

Doechii echoed the phrase as the crowd erupted in applause, rising to their feet for a standing ovation.

“Don’t allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you, that tell you that you can’t be here,” she continued. “That you’re too dark or that you’re not smart enough or that you’re too dramatic or you’re too loud. You are exactly who you need to be, to be right where you are, and I am a testimony. Praise God!”

Elsewhere during the ceremony, Doechii performed a high-energy rendition of her singles “Catfish” and “Denial is a River.”

The “Swamp Princess celebrated her win with her fans by dropping a brand new single, “Nosebleeds.”

Despite her Grammy win, Doechii is gearing up to release her debut album, due later this year.