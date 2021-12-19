Doja Cat Explains How Acid Helped Her Quit Cigarettes

Rapper/singer Doja Cat turned to hard drugs in order to kick her habit of smoking cigarettes!

Doja Cat has claimed that doing acid made her stop smoking cigarettes.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the 26-year-old pop star addressed a range of topics, including her distaste for her stage name, which references her love of felines, and a particular strain of cannabis.

The singer has since quit drugs – which she references in her song “I Don’t Do Drugs” – but credited an acid trip with her decision to no longer smoke cigarettes.

“Acid was a wonderful experience for me, but I felt I didn’t need it after a while,” she told the publication. “My last trip was a bad trip, but it made me quit a lot of my habits.”

The “Say So” hitmaker described herself as a “very habitual person” who used to smoke “lots of cigarettes.”

However, after taking the hallucinogenic drug, she said she stopped smoking them altogether.

“I was smoking lots of cigarettes. But I quit smoking because of the acid I took. I haven’t been able to smoke a cigarette since then,” the Grammy nominee shared. “It’s unbearable to smoke one. It’s very interesting how that worked.”