Doja Cat Admits Her “Joy” At Trolling Fans Over Illuminati Rumors  

Doja Cat admitted that she enjoys “playing with people’s ignorance and stupidity,” over rumors that she has joined the Illuminati.

Doja Cat said she delights in engaging with fans online over rumors that she’s part of the Illuminati.

The RCA Records artist took to Twitter to explain why she entertains “people’s ignorance and stupidity” over the bizarre conspiracy theory.

“This illuminati s### is so funny to me,” she wrote on Monday evening (Feb. 6). Furthermore, Doja Cat said she had no plans of ignoring fan’s comments about the rumors.

“I’m gonna keep doing deliberate weird ass s### just to make those people uncomfortable. I’ve fr found a new outlet of joy,” she added.

In a follow-up tweet, Doja Cat stated, “playing with people’s ignorance and stupidity for my own happiness and personal gain >.”

When a fan offered the singer/rapper’s Eyes Wide Shut-themed birthday party as some sort of proof of her involvement with the Illuminati,” Doja Cat said she simply loves the 1999 film. “I know cuz that movie rocks,” she replied before adding, “and its the best party theme ever.”

During an interview with Variety earlier this month, the Planet Her creator explained why she loves confronting online trolls.

“A lot of people think I’m not good at handling trolls because I respond to them,’ she stated. “But that’s the art of it: I love to go to f###### war with trolls. That’s just what I’ve grown up with; I’ve been on the internet for 1,000 f###### years and it’s just part of me: that I need to respond. People think, ‘Oh, if you’re defending yourself, you’re weak.’ But I always rest on ‘Everyone can suck my dick from the back.’”

Meanwhile, Doja Cat is considering a new tattoo to further inflame those Illuminati whispers.