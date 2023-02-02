Doja Cat Enjoys Her Online Fights With Trolls; Acknowledges She’s “Messy”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat feels a need to respond to trolls and thinks she’s good at handling the confrontations with her online haters.

Doja Cat is more than willing to clash with internet trolls despite her fame.

The RCA Records artist talked about her online behavior in an interview with Variety. Doja Cat wished she faced less scrutiny but admitted she loves to fire back at her social media critics.

“It f###### sucks now that I can’t fully do my thing on Instagram Live,” Doja Cat said. “Now I’m being flooded with people who have these preconceived f###### notions about me. And they come in and try to troll, which I’m very good at handling.”

She continued, “A lot of people think I’m not good at handling trolls because I respond to them. But that’s the art of it: I love to go to f###### war with trolls. That’s just what I’ve grown up with; I’ve been on the internet for 1,000 f###### years and it’s just part of me: that I need to respond. People think, ‘Oh, if you’re defending yourself, you’re weak.’ But I always rest on ‘Everyone can suck my dick from the back.’”

Doja Cat refused to completely ignore her trolls. She remained eager to engage in online confrontations.

“If somebody wants to fight me on the internet, I will gladly join in, balls to the wall,” she said. “It’s fun for me. I’m a very messy b####.”

Doja Cat plans to release a new album later this year. She is scheduled to attend the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 5).