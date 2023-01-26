Doja Cat Delights Fans By Wearing Fake Lashes As Eyebrows & Goatee At Paris Fashion Week

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat decided to turn fake eyelashes into her eyebrows and a goatee in response to fan complaints during Paris Fashion Week.

The RCA Records wore fake eyelashes as eyebrows and a goatee to attend Viktor & Rolf’s runway show on Wednesday (January 25). Doja Cat explained her fashion choice in an interview with NYLON.

“People were saying that I didn’t have lashes and that they’re disappointed that I didn’t have on lashes, yet I worked with one of the greatest make-up artists of all time, Pat McGrath,” she said. “And so today, I gave them lashes. And so, I hope they’re happy. I just want to make people happy.”

She also commented on her eyelash-laden look on her Instagram Stories.

“If lashes are what you all want, then lashes are what you get,” she wrote.

Doja Cat previously made waves at Paris Fashion Week when she debuted an unusual outfit at Schiaparelli’s runway show. The 27-year-old rapper/singer was covered in red body paint and 30,000 Swarovski crystals.

Schiaparelli’s creative director Daniel Roseberry designed the bold outfit. The aforementioned Pat McGrath’s team spent almost five hours doing Doja Cat’s make-up for it.

Check out Doja Cat’s eyebrows and goatee made of fake eyelashes below.