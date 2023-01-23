Doja Cat’s Paris Fashion Week Look Is Blowing Up Twitter, So Is Kylie Jenner’s—But Really, WTF?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Grammy Award-winning singer showed up to the Schiaparelli Haute Couture event looking like a bald Flamin’ Hot Cheeto.

Anyone impressed by Doja Cat’s Paris Fashion Week look are probably lying to themselves or so caught up in fandom, they’ve lost all cognitive function. The Grammy Award-winning singer showed up to the Schiaparelli Haute Couture event looking like a bald Flamin’ Hot Cheeto. Covered in more than 30,000 blood-red Swarovski crystals applied over red body paint, Doja Cat waltzed down the red carpet with the confidence of a pageant queen, which is cool in theory. But now she’s an “icon.” She’s a “hero.” She’s bucking beauty standards and throwing caution to the wind.

Hmmm…is that something to applaud instead? I guess. But why, as “normal” people, do we look at something so obviously stupid and still act like it’s the best thing since sliced bread? Comedian James Andre Jefferson Jr. found a clever way to completely rip Doja Cat to shreds under the guise he “wasn’t being misogynistic.”

As he said in the video: “She look like if she was a Fashion Nova mannequin decided to turn into a Blood and start gang banging and whatnot. I get she look like a skinny, tall glass of margaritas. I get that she look like that damn Kool-Aid Man if he decided to lose some weight […] If she want to look like a damn tampon on the heavy days, she could do that!”

Doja Cat’s Red Dress is EXPOSING the internet as BULLIES!! 😩😂 #JamesAndreJeffersonJr pic.twitter.com/lzWeFJk6L2 — James Andre Jefferson Jr. (@JamesJeffersonJ) January 23, 2023

At the end of the day, Doja Cat’s outfit did what it was supposed to do—get attention. Same with Kylie Jenner, who truthfully can f### right off for wearing a lion’s head to the same show like she was showing off a trophy kill. Faux or not, it screamed two things: 1. She’s desperate for the spotlight 2. She’s an a######.

Knowing PETA would come for her head, Jenner preemptively posted: “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. thank you @danielroseberry and @schiaparelli for such a special morning. wow i loved wearing this faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials. beautiful beautiful.”

By the way, people can’t stop commenting about the “weird energy” between Jenner and Doja Cat in this clip. Maybe it’s the stupid outfits.