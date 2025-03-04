Doja Cat Admits To “Flat” Oscar Performance Following Backlash

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat delivered a daring James Bond-themed performance at the Oscars alongside RAYE and BLACKPINK’s Lisa, tackling Shirley Bassey’s “Diamonds Are Forever.” While nerves got the best of her, she took to Instagram to reflect: “I never get to sing like that… what I did was brave and scary.” She praised her fellow performers and even shared a fun moment dancing with Sarah Paulson.

Doja Cat hit the stage during the Academy Awards on Sunday night with a daring James Bond-themed performance alongside British sensation RAYE and K-pop superstar Lisa of BLACKPINK.

But she admitted afterward that nerves slightly dampened her delivery.

The “Paint the Town Red” artist took center stage at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to perform a dramatic cover of “Diamonds Are Forever,” originally immortalized by the legendary Shirley Bassey for the 1971 film.

Social media quickly buzzed with mixed reviews, with some critics noting that Doja didn’t quite hit all the lofty notes the challenging song demanded.

Addressing the commentaries head-on, the 29-year-old Hip-Hop star took to Instagram to share her reflections, acknowledging that her nerves crept into the spotlight with her.

“Thanks to the Academy Awards and Vanity Fair for having me. I never get to sing like that and what I did was brave and scary as f**k for me,” Doja wrote openly. “I know a lot of people didn’t like it but a lot of people did and I feel good that I pushed myself.”

She elaborated, revealing the intense preparation she invested in the Bond classic and her eagerness to tackle similar challenges in the future despite the imperfections.

“The song is a classic and I put a lot of work into it but the nerves got to me and a b**ch hit some flats. I can’t wait to do something like that again. What a blessing that was. I feel amazing about the whole thing. Bye,” she humorously continued before enthusiastically praising her fellow performers: “ALL the girls chewed down last night. God BLESS them all. Absolutely gorgeous performances from everyone.”

Away from the pressure of live vocals and the scrutiny of critics, Doja Cat also revealed a lighter side of her Oscar night experience, sharing an unexpected highlight from the Vanity Fair after-party.

The singer-rapper delightedly recounted that she danced with Emmy-winning actress Sarah Paulson, and revealed a personal cinematic favorite.

“I danced with Sarah Paulson last night also Flow is my favorite movie of all time cuz it’s a story about friendship (sic),” she added, referencing the acclaimed Latvian fantasy-adventure film that took home the Oscar for Best Animated Feature.