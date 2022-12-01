Doja Cat Admits She Can’t Control Her Temper When She Reacts To Trolls

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat said she is learning how to control her anger and emotions when replying to her fans criticizing her.

Doja Cat has acknowledged that she reacts to everything “really quick” and only realizes she’s made a mistake later.

The “Say So” singer regularly interacts with her fans online and doesn’t hold back when responding to criticism.

Earlier this year, she declared on Twitter that she was quitting the music business and couldn’t wait to “disappear” into anonymity.

Speaking about her online outbursts to Dazed magazine, Doja acknowledged that she reacts “impulsively” and doesn’t consider the consequences in the heat of the moment.

“They’re (the media are) like, ‘Oh, this can’t possibly be her simply having fun. She has to be out of her mind. She has to be cuckoo,'” she stated. “Also, I have a really bad impulse control; I like to react to things really quick. If I’m in the right mood, or the wrong mood, I will snap back and I’ll have fun doing it. It makes me feel better or it doesn’t, because then the reaction I get back is tenfold and I’m like, ‘Uh-oh, I made a mistake.'”

The “Kiss Me More” singer noted that she enjoyed getting reactions out of people in her early days on the Internet by posting pictures of herself “looking like a freak” with “crazy” make-up.

However, the 27-year-old has gone on a steep learning curve about her online antics since she’s become famous.

“I’m glad I do that because you have to look like an idiot to find out how not to be one. You have to know how to be a fool in order to know how not to be a fool. That’s all I’ve been learning,” she added.