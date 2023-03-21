Doja Cat Announces “I’m Healing Really Fast” Following Breast Reduction & Liposuction 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat revealed she followed through with her surgery plans, opting for smaller breasts and liposuction to her thighs.

After announcing her plans to undergo breast enhancement surgery last year, Doja Cat revealed she is in recovery, having gone under the knife.

The rapper/singer took to Twitter on Wednesday to update her followers on her procedure and answer a few questions.

“Got my t###### done and my c### bedazzled,” Doja Cat tweeted. She also announced that she’s in a lot of pain after getting liposuction to remove fat from her thighs. “Feels ok,” she added. “I got lipo so my thighs hurt a lot if i move too much. but im healing really fast.”

When a fan asked how she’s doing, the Planet Her creator replied, “4 days into recovery rn.” Other fans questioned Doja Cat about her breast enhancement, with one asking, “big b###### or what?”

However, Doja revealed her new bra size. “32C,” she stated. She also confirmed she had a reduction, responding to a commenter who declared: “I just know her boobs bigger.” Doja replied, “nope. Smaller.”

Last November, Doja Cat admitted that she was unhappy with how her breasts looked in some outfits.

“I’m literally about to get surgery this winter lmao,” she told a fan on Twitter. “I just want my t###### pulled up cuz some of my tops don’t fit the way i want them to.”

When fans began debating her procedures, with one suggesting, “Lipo is when fat is transferred from 1 area to another,” the “Get Into It” hitmaker clarified, “No it is not, dear. That is called a fat transfer. I did not get a fat transfer.

When another fan asked what’s all the fuss about Doja Cat getting lipo, she offered a typical response.

“Because people need things to be upset about,” she stated before adding, “because people are miserable and people need a job.” Check out her tweets below.

