Doja Cat To Undergo Breast Enhancement Surgery, Wants Them “Pulled Up” 

Although Doja Cat has been proudly flaunting her naturally beautiful body, she revealed she is having breast enhancement surgery.

While Doja Cat may be feeling her most beautiful after shaving off her hair and eyebrows, she is so unhappy with another part of her body that she is considering surgery.

The “Say So” hitmaker graced the cover of Dazed magazine’s Winter 2022 The Beautiful Issue earlier this week. Doja Cat also gave an in-depth interview, revealing, “I have never felt more beautiful in my entire life.”

However, The Los Angeles native admitted there are a couple of tweaks she wants to make to her body. A Doja Cat fan page shared a quote from her Dazed interview with the caption, adding “on her decision to not get surgery.”

The quote in question was: “Now, to me, beauty is going against it. I love when you take something that is maybe classically beautiful and twist it and make it your own. I want my fans to learn they don’t have to be like anyone else—”

Doja Cat soon responded to the tweet, replying, “??? Surgery?” before adding she couldn’t remember the context of the quote.

Nonetheless, when a fan responded, “You no have surgery. We know dis,” Doja Cat made a revelation.

“I’m literally about to get surgery this winter lmao,” she stated. “I just want my t###### pulled up cuz some of my tops don’t fit the way i want them to.”

I’m literally about to get surgery this winter lmao. — fart (@DojaCat) November 28, 2022

I just want my t###### pulled up cuz some of my tops don’t fit the way i want them to — fart (@DojaCat) November 28, 2022

Furthermore, Doja Cat could care less about what her fans think of her decision to enhance her body. After one tweeted that they would no longer be a Doja Cat fan if she goes ahead with the surgery, the star clapped back. “I don’t give a f###,” Doja stated plainly.

The Grammy Award winner flashed her breasts in the Dazed magazine shoot, wearing only a hot pink fishnet body suit.

DOJA CAT FOR DAZED MAGAZINE ?!,!(?! ?!!!! pic.twitter.com/NsCqEpPiCh — chris🍿 (@GetIntoltYa) November 28, 2022

She also went viral for her topless birthday look last month, breaking the internet with her natural boobs. While some trolled her unenhanced breasts, Doja Cat was unabashed.

“IF ANYBODY GOT NUDES OF ME FROM LAST NIGHT PLEASE SEND CUZ I WANNA POST EM,” she tweeted.