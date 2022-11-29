Doja Cat Loves Her Bald Look: “I Have Never Felt More Beautiful” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat has an unconventional take on beauty standards stating “beauty is going against” societal expectations.

Doja Cat says she has learned a different side of herself since shaving her head and now feels better than ever.

The “Say So” hitmaker addressed her bald look during a recent interview for Dazed magazine’s Winter 2022 The Beautiful Issue.

The cover star addressed her impulsive nature – she shaved her eyebrows on Instagram Live after debuting her bald do – and her fans take on her adventurous sense of style.

“They’re like, ‘Oh, this can’t possibly be her simply having fun. She has to be out of her mind. She has to be cuckoo,’” Doja cat said. “Also, I have a really bad impulse control; I like to react to things really quick. If I’m in the right mood, or the wrong mood, I will snap back and I’ll have fun doing it.”

Back in August, Doja Cat explained shaving her head because “I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway.” Now, despite initially thinking she resembled a “wrinkly penis,” she is in love with her new look.

Doja Cat Says She “Always” Feels Like A Hot Girl

“I have never felt more beautiful in my entire life, which is very strange. I felt beautiful when I had long hair,” Doja Cat explained before adding, “I definitely felt like a hot girl then, but I always do. There’s something so exhilarating about change; [it] showed me a different side of myself. I feel so new, fresh and sexy. I also feel better without make-up: having this bare head and so little make-up is a fun experience. It’s new, and I love it.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Doja Cat also shared her take on beauty, something she wants her fans to learn.

“Now, to me, beauty is going against [what society wants]. I love when you take something that is maybe classically beautiful and twist it and make it your own,” Doja revealed. “For me, it’s more of an ‘are you happy?’ kind of thing. I want my fans to learn they don’t have to be like anyone else and the thing they want is already there. They just haven’t found it yet, and once they do they’ll be like, ‘How the f### did I not see it? How did I miss this?’”