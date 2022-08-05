Doja Cat Shaves Eyebrows On IG Live After Debuting Bald Head 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat reassured her fans that she was doing “just fine,” after shaving her head bald and explained that her hair always got in the way.

While Doja Cat often hops on Instagram Live to chop it up with her fans, debut new music, or share her latest hobbies, her latest stream involved her creating a new look in real-time.

On Thursday evening (Aug. 4), the Planet Her hitmaker debuted a newly shaved head in a new image. Then, Doja Cat took to IG Live to complete her look with an update to her brows.

Doja sat facing the camera as she removed each brow using shaving foam and a razor. When concerned fans in the live chat wondered if the star was okay, Doja reassured them she was doing just fine.

With a Southern lilt, she addressed “all the Terry-Jo’s and the country girls,” in the live comments. “All the country girls in my chat are like ‘are you okay, sis? Um, are you okay? Sis…are you okay baby?’” She replied to herself, ”I’m fine Carrie-Jo. I’m just fine, I’m doing dandy.”

Doja Cat reassures fans that she is doing completely fine after debuting her new bald look and shaving her eyebrows pic.twitter.com/eDTo2cKSWu — Shai ft. Doja Cat (@DojasLeftTitty) August 5, 2022

Doja Cat Explains Her New Bald Look

Meanwhile, Doja Cat explained she shaved her head bald because she never liked her hair and found the upkeep difficult.

“I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway,” she began before adding, “I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life where I was like ‘this is cool’”

She also recalled how difficult it is to work out in wigs that start “sliding and peeling off my head” in the middle of training. “I couldn’t focus because I was more concerned with how I looked and how my hair was doing and how to keep it adhered to my scalp,” she admitted.

However, Doja Cat is pleased with the outcome. “I just can’t believe it took me this long to be like ‘shave your f###### head.’ I don’t wear my hair out, I had like two eras where my hair would be out. It’s just a f###### nightmare dude, I’m over it. What is the use of having hair if you’re not gonna wear it out?” she concluded. Check out her explanation below.