Doja Cat Apologizes For Bad Energy At New Jersey Show

Doja Cat’s Scarlet Tour continues – find out what made her apologize to fans at the Prudential Center in NJ with her latest performance.

Doja Cat has apologized to fans who were disappointed with her Thursday show. The 28-year-old singer/rapper performed at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, as part of her North American trek, The Scarlet Tour.

Doja, real name Amala Dlamini, took to her Instagram Stories shortly after the show to apologize to her fans for the seemingly less-than-impressive performance.

“I’m so f##### sorry New Jersey I don’t know what the f**k that was I’m really not happy with my energy tonight,” Doja Cat wrote.

Doja did not clarify what went wrong during the show.

Following her apology, fans took to X/Twitter to praise Doja’s most recent performance. One fan wrote, “She literally killed it tonight idk (I don’t know) what she’s saying,” while another commented, “I thought she did amazing what.”

The Scarlet Tour kicked off on October 31 in San Francisco. The musician has hit stops including Las Vegas, Houston, Miami and Brooklyn, and the trek is scheduled to wrap up in Chicago on December 13.

Throughout the 24-date tour, Doja has been joined by supporting acts Ice Spice and Doechii.