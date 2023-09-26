Sales Projections For Doja Cat’s “Scarlet” Jump To Over 60K Units

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The success of her “Agora Hills” track is helping to raise the overall numbers.

The forecasted first-week sales numbers for Scarlet by Doja Cat continue to grow. Projections for the Los Angeles-bred rapper/singer’s latest effort have increased in recent days.

Originally, HitsDailyDouble reported that Scarlet was on pace to move around 50,000 to 55,000 units in its opening week. That sub-100,000-units range came as a surprise to many chart observers.

Doja Cat’s 2021 studio LP, Planet Her, debuted with 109,000 units. So a possible 55,000 unit start for Scarlet seemed extremely low for the mainstream star. However, new projections have been revealed.

HitsDailyDouble now foresees Scarlet moving around 60,000-70,000 first-week units. Those current projections likely will not be enough for Doja to secure her first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart.

The Gold-certified Amala peaked at No. 138 in 2018. 2019’s Hot Pink made it to No. 9 before going 2x-Platinum. Planet Her landed at No. 2. The RIAA certified Doja Cat’s third official album as 2x-Platinum too.

Even if Scarlet fails to top the Billboard 200 rankings next week, Doja already secured a No. 1 single from the project. “Paint the Town Red” became the most popular song in America earlier this month.

Scarlet also hosts songs such as “Demons,” “Attention,” and “Agora Hills.” That latter track is doing well on the United States-based Spotify streaming chart. “Agora Hills” presently remains in the streamer’s Top 10.