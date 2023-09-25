Doja Cat’s ‘Scarlet’ Projected To Sell Under 60,000 First-Week Units

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Early numbers suggest the album’s opening sales will be much lower than her last LP.

Doja Cat released one of the most commercially successful singles of 2023. “Paint The Town Red” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but that hit record may not be enough to pull in big numbers for her Scarlet album.

According to HitsDailyDouble, Scarlet is on pace to debut with 50,000 to 55,000 first-week units. These projected numbers will not be confirmed until the official Billboard 200 chart comes out next week.

If Doja Cat’s Scarlet only moves around 55,000 units, that would be a significant decrease from the opening numbers for Planet Her. That 2021 project launched at No. 2 with 109,000 units.

Planet Her went on to spend 116 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart. The Recording Industry Association of America certified Doja Cat’s third studio LP as 2x-Platinum.

Doja Cat also earned a 2x-Platinum plaque from the RIAA for 2019’s Hot Pink album. After peaking at No. 9, Hot Pink remained on the Billboard 200 for 155 weeks.

Hot Pink and Planet Her helped establish Doja as a mainstream recording artist. The SZA-assisted “Kiss Me More” single off Planet Her won a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

However, Doja Cat later downplayed the artistic merit of her second and third studio LPs. Earlier this year, she told her own fans that both projects were essentially just a means to make money.

“Planet Her and Hot Pink were cash-grabs and y’all fell for it. Now I can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while y’all weep for mediocre Pop,” stated Doja.

Scarlet dropped on September 22. The album hosts singles such as “Paint the Town Red,” “Attention,” and “Demons.” Doja Cat performed a well-received medley of her songs at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.