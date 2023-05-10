Doja Cat Calls Her ‘Hot Pink’ & ‘Planet Her’ Albums Cash Grabs

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Plus, the “Say So” performer announces her next project is titled ‘First of All.’

Award-winning recording artist Doja Cat is known to troll her fans on social media. Are the Los Angeles native’s latest tweets another example of her offbeat humor? Or did she really downplay her previous music projects?

Doja Cat released her sophomore studio LP, Hot Pink, in November 2019. The 12-track album hosts the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single “Say So” as well as hits like “Rules,” “Streets,” and “Juicy” with fellow California native Tyga.

Two years later, Doja returned with Planet Her. That project won Top R&B Album at the Billboard Music Awards and Favorite R&B Album at the American Music Awards. Planet Her also earned an Album Of The Year nomination at the Grammy Awards.

However, Doja Cat now suggests she just made Hot Pink and Planet Her as a way to generate money. The 27-year-old RCA signee hopped on Twitter to essentially ridicule her supporters for taking those two bodies of work seriously.

“Planet Her and Hot Pink were cash-grabs and yall fell for it. Now I can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while y’all weep for mediocre Pop,” tweeted Doja Cat on Tuesday.

Moments later, Doja went back on Twitter to offer more thoughts about her upcoming project. The Grammy Award winner wrote, “It’s not called hEllMoUth either, it’s called First of All and yes I’m announcing the album title right now.”

Previously, Doja Cat teased her upcoming fourth studio LP would embrace 1990s-era German rave culture. Last September, she also claimed the tentatively titled First of All will be all R&B before mentioning a possible Jazz sound. In contrast, last year, Doja said her next project will be predominantly rap.

planet her and hot pink were cash-grabs and yall fell for it. now i can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall weep for mediocre pop. — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) May 9, 2023