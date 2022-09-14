Doja Cat Reveals Her Fourth Album Will Embrace Rave Culture

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“I’m very into this ’90s German rave kind of vibe right now.”

Planet Her by Doja Cat became one of the most commercially successful 2020s-era albums released by an American musician. The Platinum-certified project spent over 40 weeks in the Billboard 200’s Top 10 region.

Five singles from Planet Her broke into the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In addition, Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA rose to #3 on the Hot 100 and collected a 4x-Platinum plaque from the RIAA.

While Planet Her currently sits at #28 on the most recent Billboard 200 rankings, Doja is already thinking about another body of work. The 26-year-old singer/rapper spoke to CR Fashion Book about her upcoming fourth studio LP.

“We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now. I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on,” said Doja Cat. “I’m very into this ’90s German rave kind of vibe right now and it’s really fun.”

She also added, “I know that’s kind of the trend at the moment but I loved that stuff as a kid and now that I can express it (obviously, I couldn’t buzz my head and wear a furry bra and have a belly button piercing back then), I’m sort of embracing that. That’s kind of a hint to the album. Rave culture, not House.”

The Dance music genre has seen a mainstream resurgence in 2022 after global superstars such as Drake (Honestly, Nevermind) and Beyoncé (Renaissance) released House-inspired albums. Both of those projects spent time at No. 1 in the United States.

Doja Cat first garnered widespread online recognition for her 2018 track “Mooo!” The song became a meme that helped bring attention to Doja’s Amala album. Hot Pink followed in 2019. By 2020, the Los Angeles native reached #1 on the Hot 100 with “Say So” featuring Nicki Minaj.