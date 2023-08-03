Doja Cat Books Headlining Gig On Victoria’s Secret Show Despite Feud With Her Fans

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat upset many of her die-hard fans by criticizing them in July, but the bad publicity did not stop Victoria’s Secret from working with her. The retailer enlisted the polarizing artist to headline The Victoria’s Secret World Tour, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

“Victoria’s Secret has always been such a fun, go-to brand for me since early on, and I love that I can still say that today,” Doja Cat told Harper’s Bazaar. “Being a part of a global phenomenon like the Tour has been an incredible experience.”

The Victoria’s Secret World Tour – described as part fashion show, part documentary – premieres on September 26. The event will feature new music from Doja Cat.

“I don’t want to spoil too much, but like past projects, there’s lots of different energy to songs, plus new sounds that I’ve never explored before,” she said. “So that is exciting to me, and I can’t wait to put it out.”

Doja Cat collaborated with Victoria’s Secret on her look for the show. According to Harper’s Bazaar, she will wear a “futuristic nude-hued latex number” she designed with the help of Victoria’s Secret and her creative director Brett Alan Nelson.

Watch a teaser for The Victoria’s Secret World Tour below.