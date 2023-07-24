Doja Cat Hisses At Fans For Calling Themselves “Kittenz”

Doja Cat has stirred controversy by publicly criticizing her fans who call themselves “Kittenz.”
In the world of music fandoms, Beyoncé’s fans proudly identify as “The Beyhive,” Rihanna’s followers are known as “The Navy,” Nicki Minaj’s devotees call themselves “The Barbs,” and Cardi B’s supporters have adopted the moniker “The Bardi Gang.”
However, Doja Cat expressed her extreme disapproval of the term “Kittenz” in a candid statement over the weekend.
“My fans don’t name themselves s###. If you call yourself a ‘kitten’ or f###### ‘kittenz,’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house,” Doja Cat said.
The comment has sparked a wave of reactions from fans and critics alike, with many expressing their disappointment and shock at the artist’s seemingly dismissive attitude toward her fanbase.
Doja Cat has also been scrutinized for her rumored relationship with comedian J. Cyrus, who was accused of sexual assault and being a racist.
The pair were first spotted together in New York City in November 2022 and have since been seen together on multiple occasions, including a recent trip on a yacht in Mexico.
Despite the public sightings, Doja Cat has remained private about her personal life, and neither she nor Cyrus have confirmed their relationship status.
The controversy comes just before Doja Cat embarks on her first North American Arena tour, “The Scarlet Tour,” set to kick off on October 31 in San Francisco.
The 24-date tour will see the Grammy winner hit up areas such as Las Vegas, Denver, Austin, Houston, Atlanta, and Tampa before closing it out on December 13 in Chicago.
She will also be joined by Ice Spice and Doechii across select dates.