Doja Cat Hisses At Fans For Calling Themselves “Kittenz”

Doja Cat stirs controversy with her dismissive remarks about her fanbase and her unconfirmed relationship with J. Cyrus, just as she announces her first North American tour.

Doja Cat has stirred controversy by publicly criticizing her fans who call themselves “Kittenz.”

In the world of music fandoms, Beyoncé’s fans proudly identify as “The Beyhive,” Rihanna’s followers are known as “The Navy,” Nicki Minaj’s devotees call themselves “The Barbs,” and Cardi B’s supporters have adopted the moniker “The Bardi Gang.”

However, Doja Cat expressed her extreme disapproval of the term “Kittenz” in a candid statement over the weekend.

“My fans don’t name themselves s###. If you call yourself a ‘kitten’ or f###### ‘kittenz,’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house,” Doja Cat said.

The comment has sparked a wave of reactions from fans and critics alike, with many expressing their disappointment and shock at the artist’s seemingly dismissive attitude toward her fanbase.

doja cat is so unnecessarily mean spirited :/ how is she not embarrassed of herself — 💜lily⁷ | SEVEN7️⃣ (@jungkakes) July 24, 2023

Doja Cat has also been scrutinized for her rumored relationship with comedian J. Cyrus, who was accused of sexual assault and being a racist.

The pair were first spotted together in New York City in November 2022 and have since been seen together on multiple occasions, including a recent trip on a yacht in Mexico.

Despite the public sightings, Doja Cat has remained private about her personal life, and neither she nor Cyrus have confirmed their relationship status.

The controversy comes just before Doja Cat embarks on her first North American Arena tour, “The Scarlet Tour,” set to kick off on October 31 in San Francisco.

The 24-date tour will see the Grammy winner hit up areas such as Las Vegas, Denver, Austin, Houston, Atlanta, and Tampa before closing it out on December 13 in Chicago.

She will also be joined by Ice Spice and Doechii across select dates.

if yall collectively stop listening to doja cat… yall will f### up her bag. so do that, cause she dont gaf about yall — even tho she wouldnt be here without her fans. doja cat is weird as f### & I don’t like her. — Sugga 🧞‍♀️ (@PrincessssNi) July 24, 2023

its half and half. doja is a p############ and shouldnt do that but at the same time the parasocial mfs trying to micromanage her life are annoying — UTOPIA (@find_utopia_now) July 24, 2023

More celebrities are gonna start acting like Doja Cat. They don’t know you, they don’t owe you anything. You chose to stan them. — shawn•ya (@xshanyadreams) July 24, 2023

girl f### u — liw ★。・゜・ (@abs0luteunit1) July 24, 2023

i don’t think doja cat hates her fans, she just sees stan culture as weird and wants better for y’all than obsessing over a parasocial relationship with a celebrity. y’all can listen to the music without making your identity around her!! — thottimus prime (@zajmekong) July 24, 2023

doja u lowkey bein a b#### — susi alf (@groovy_susi) July 24, 2023

Doja cat so lame and weird — 🤓 (@SADRENlTY) July 24, 2023

Lol hope the ticket sale is gonna be bad xox — mademoiselle (@cremesone) July 24, 2023