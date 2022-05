Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Singer/rapper Doja Cat is off of her tour with the weekend after getting surgery on her infected tonsils last week.

The “Kiss Me More” singer explained to her Twitter followers that she had to pull out of her tour with the Canadian singer as she recovers.

“The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take awhile due to swelling. That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The Weeknd tour. I feel horrible about this but can’t wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y’all,” Doja Cat wrote.

Earlier in the week, Doja revealed she was on antibiotics to treat her infected tonsils when she attended the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs).

But the situation got worse and she had to undergo surgery to remove “a nasty ass growth” from her left tonsil.

“Dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil. i had an abscess in it. my whole throat is f##### so i might have some bad news for yall coming soon,” she tweeted. “So my tonsils got infected before bbmas and i was taking f##### antibiotics but forgot that i was taking them and then i drank wine and was vaping all day long and then i started getting a nasty ass growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today… i cried and it hurt a lot but im ok.”

The 26-year-old, who won four awards at the BBMAs, told one follower that she was going to “try and get em removed” soon.

Doja confessed to her followers that she was struggling to go “cold turkey” and abstain from using her vape despite her sore throat.

“Im too scared to hit it cuz my throat hurts so bad. i cried for hours. its not worth it,” she explained. “Then its like imagine all that wierd poisonous s### in the vape seeping into the completely open wound in my throat like f### that.

“I’m addicted but I’m not weak. I was literally staring at my vape today that normally i’d hit a thousand times a day and hit it two times instead. I’ma try to go cold turkey for now but hopefully my brain doesn’t need it at all by then.”