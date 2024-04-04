Doja Cat Blasts Fan For Asking If She Dissed Cardi B

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “Paint the Town Red” performer did not hold back on a Cardi hater.

Scarlet 2: Claude Frollo by Doja Cat is expected to hit DSPs on Friday (March 5). Doja had to clap back at a social media user for questioning if she will target Cardi B on her upcoming project.

On Wednesday (March 3), Doja Cat went on social media to promote Scarlet 2 by sharing her opinion on one of the tracks. The RCA recording artist tweeted, “‘Disrespectful’ is one of my top 3 fav.”

An X user attempted to ignite controversy involving another female rapper by asking, “Ok, but which one did you whack Cardi B on?” Doja fired back at the person, “None of them get a f##### life.”

none of them get a f##### life — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) April 3, 2024

There has been a lot of tension among female rap stars over the last several months. For example, Megan Thee Stallion vs Nicki Minaj as well as Latto versus Ice Spice played out online and on records.

However, Doja Cat and Cardi B have shown no recent signs of public animosity between them. The two Grammy-winning performers took photos together at the 2023 Met Gala event in New York.

Doja’s Scarlet 2: Claude Frollo serves as the deluxe edition of the rapper/singer’s fourth studio album Scarlet. That 2023 body of work hosts the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single “Paint the Town Red” and the Top 10 single “Agora Hills.”