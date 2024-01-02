Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” Named Spotify’s Most-Streamed Rap Song Of 2023

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat had a standout 2023. The Los Angeles-bred rapper/singer dropped her highly-anticipated fourth studio LP, Scarlet, on September 22. One record on that project ends the year with a major accolade.

Scarlet hosts the “Paint The Town Red” track. That hit peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Doja Cat’s second Hot 100 leader also reportedly tops a list for Spotify in the rap category.

According to Chart Data, “Paint The Town Red” was the most streamed 2023 rap song on Spotify. The RCA Records-back single racked up over 730 million streams on the audio platform since its release in August.

There have been questions about how to categorize “Paint The Town Red.” Is it rap or pop? The Recording Academy nominated Doja Cat’s single in the Best Pop Solo Performance category for the upcoming 2024 ceremony.

In addition, Doja picked up Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song nominations for “Attention.” That song has totaled more than 105 million streams on Spotify so far.

Doja Cat also included “Attention” on the official Scarlet tracklist. The album debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart by moving 72,000 album-equivalent units in its first week of release.