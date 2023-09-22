Doja Cat Responds To “Scarlet” Album Artwork Criticism: “I Don’t Care Anymore About Satisfying You” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat unveiled her “Scarlet” album Friday at a listening event where fans watched her “Paint the Town Red,” from outside a storefront.

Doja Cat finally shared her highly anticipated album Scarlet after a rollout which saw her blasted after sharing several promo images of her looking like a demon.

The 17-track featureless project arrived Friday (September 21) and includes her first chart-topper “Paint the Town Red.” The song was an instant hit and became the first Hip-Hop cut to hold the top spot in 2023.

Fans are raving about Scarlet with many calling it her magnum opus and others touting Doja to win another Grammy. A glance on X (Formerly Twitter) shows early fan favorites are “F### The Girls, and Wet V#####,” with many on the platform gushing over the tracks.

“Agora Hills” is another standout with fans loving the newly released visuals. Watch it below and stream Scarlet at the end of the page.

However, not everybody is a fan of the unique album artwork with one fan blasting the “ugly ass ticks,” on the cover.

i feel like the scarlet album cover has grown on me sm, definitely suits the album it’s so simple i love it #Scarlet pic.twitter.com/TRMRqUFadx — ty ∀ (@evilfaeries) September 22, 2023

Doja Cat defended her artistic decision and explained the significance of the Scarlet cover, her first with any meaning.

“The art I chose for my album is beautiful and I like it a lot,” she replied. “The two spiders signify conquering your fear. None of my album covers had meaning until this album. You not accepting me was a fear I used to have. I don’t care anymore about satisfying you.”

The art I chose for my album is beautiful and I like it a lot. The two spiders signify conquering your fear. None of my album covers had meaning until this album. You not accepting me was a fear I used to have. I don't care anymore about satisfying you. — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) September 21, 2023

The rapper/singer also addressed the recent social media scandal that resulted in her losing over a million Instagram followers after telling her fans she doesn’t love them.

She hosted a listening experience Friday evening where her fans gathered outside a store window to watch the star literally paint the town, or the store, red.

Doja Cat newwwww ♡ my baby girl is so cute 😭😍#DojaCat #Scarlet pic.twitter.com/gV6zjTwaT6 — ʇǝןɹɐɔs witch (@witchsamwanda) September 22, 2023

DOJA CAT IS COMING

SCARLET IS COMING #dojacat #scarlet pic.twitter.com/QbQABB5ff7 — ʇǝןɹɐɔs witch (@witchsamwanda) September 22, 2023

She wrote out “I love you” in the window in red paint with a heart replacing “love” before splashing it with paint to distort the words. She then added, “THANK YOU” in large letters showing her gratitude for her supporters. Watch Doja Cat painting the town red and check out some of the reactions to Scarlet below.