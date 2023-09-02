Doja Cat Dragged Over “Demons” Promo: “This Demon S### Is Trash”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Many people are talking about Doja Cat’s latest social media antics and blasting her for posting several images of her looking like a demon. The “Kiss Me More” recording artist started posting these “demonic” pictures of herself in promotion of her new single, “Demons.”

One picture, posted at the end of August, was of her with spiders crawling over her body.

Another is a wacky picture with fire-breathing dragons, scary screaming cars and a weird little white man headbanging in the right corner.

Then on August 22, she started posting a silhouette of her body in a devil costume with horns. One fan saw where she was going and said in her comment section, “The religious people will love this one.”

A few more stylized photographs started to appear, with one very startling one of her in a Black demon costume, standing upside down on the ceiling of her living room, popping up on her timeline.

Amazon Music, being fully aware of the campaign, posted, “WE’RE SHAKING.”

The rapper/ pop star hinted to her fans that the cover of her new album, Scarlet, will feature two pearl spiders on the cover. The two jeweled insects seem to be kissing. While that seemed a little on the dramatically creepy side, it wasn’t until the next post that fans got a full look at her dark and sinister marketing strategy. Cleary, it was nothing more than a marketing plan to promote her “Demons” music video. Even so, some fans weren’t feeling it.

People didn’t seem to care her social media posts were promotional.

“I refuse to watch it bc the more we’re accepting of demons in our culture the worse it will get. Horror movies are horror movie, and we know what to expect. Music is different bc of it influences,” one person tweeted.

Another posted, “Doja cat is a f##king loser, this demon s##t is trash and now she saying not dissing nobody. Like nobody cares baldie, we know you just sacrificed somebody!”

Yet another said, “There’s no way to put it this is not art this is pure evil and demonic let me find out now we calling Demonic demons art I like you Melissa but this is evil u can’t call it art.”

AllHipHop.com previously reported on the new project and shared the premiere of the horror-film-like video starring actress Christine Ricci. Even after the dropping of the video, Doja Cat continued the promo shoots for the single, scaring the daylights out of some and tickling the fancy of others.

Not everyone was against her. Some people saw it as it was intended—art.

“The only demons I’ve met have came in human form, What doja cat doing is just visualization of what she thinks a demon looks like, i dont really care,” one person tweeted.

“The production on Demons by Doja Cat is f###### crazy good, that instrumental is heavenly,” one comment read, playing on the good and evil theme. But apparently, people are watching. The visual has amassed more than three million YouTube views in roughly 24 hours.