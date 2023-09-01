Doja Cat Denies Dissing Nicki Minaj, Cardi B And Other Rappers; Reveals True Target

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat shut down claims about her dissing other rappers ahead of her new album ‘Scarlet,’ which drops on September 22.

Doja Cat debunked speculation about her dissing Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and other female rappers on Friday (September 1). The RCA Records artist insisted she never targets rappers in a series of since-deleted Instagram Stories posts.

“People don’t wanna accept I’m dissing them so they try to pin it on Cardi, Nicki and Meg and every other female rapper,” Doja Cat wrote. “I don’t diss rappers, I diss critics. Stay bored. Stay reaching.”

She added, “I don’t diss people I’m inspired by I don’t diss people I look up to, I don’t diss people who don’t attack and harass me every day. Y’ALL do. SHE doesn’t. THEY don’t. Y’all are the problem.”

Doja Cat emphasized her point by making sure it was abundantly clear who she disses. The multi-platinum-selling rapper/singer said she directs her venom at her social media followers.

“TO BE 100% CLEAR because I know you all need me to talk REEEEEAL SLOOOOOW for you; I’m not dissing anyone but the f##### phonies in my comment sections,” she explained.

Doja Cat is preparing to release her Scarlet album on September 22. She dropped a new single titled “Demons” on Friday.

Watch the music video for “Demons” below.