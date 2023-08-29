Doja Cat Mocks People Concerned About Her “Demons” Single And Teaser

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat trolled fans who thinks she’s “demonic” with a reference to the children’s horror show ‘Goosebumps.’

Doja Cat taunted fans who were disturbed by her upcoming single “Demons.” The brazen artist defended the horror style of her song’s cover art and teaser on Tuesday (August 29).

“Y’all so bitchmade you probably couldn’t make it through an episode of Goosebumps,” she wrote on Instagram Stories. “F##### p######.”

Doja Cat responded to the backlash over “Demons” after Top Dawg Entertainment’s Terrence “Punch” Henderson recently complained about “demonic influence” becoming more prevalent in the music industry. Punch said his comments weren’t meant to call out Doja Cat.

“Nah not singling out her or anyone but just in general,” he wrote.

A teaser of @DojaCat’s upcoming new single “Demons” was shown earlier today at Cinespia. pic.twitter.com/3wUHglvXTu — Doja HQ (@DojaHQs) August 27, 2023

Doja Cat often embraces controversy, trolling fans and critics on social media. A few weeks ago, she expressed gratitude after losing thousands of followers on Instagram.

“Seeing all these people unfollow makes me feel like I’ve defeated a large beast that’s been holding me down for so long and it feels like I can reconnect with the people who really matter and love me for who I am and not for who I was,” she wrote. “I feel free.”

Doja Cat is preparing to release a new album titled Scarlet. She is also scheduled to headline the Victoria’s Secret World Tour, which premieres on September 26.