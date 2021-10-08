Doja Cat Expresses Feeling “Tired” & “Not Happy”

One fan asked the RCA recording artist if she is okay.

Doja Cat has had a very busy 2021. She released her third studio LP Planet Her, made a guest appearance on Lil Dicky’s Dave television series, and hosted the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

The consistent work seems to be weighing on Doja Cat. The 25-year-old Californian took to Twitter to express her frustrations before she removed the posts.

Doja Cat reportedly wrote:

I’m just tired and I don’t want to do anything. I’m not happy. I’m done saying yes to m############ cuz I can’t even have a week to just chill. I’m never not working. I’m f###### tired. Alex is getting old he’s 68 years old and I can’t even be there for him. I wanna be alone. It’s not anybody else’s fault but mine anyway I just keep agreeing to s### I don’t wanna do in the future. It’s my own dumb-ass fault. And then I’m too tired to put any effort into this s### cuz I’m so run down from everything else. @DojaCat

Those complaints are no longer on Doja Cat’s Twitter page. Her most recent present tweet from October 6 reads, “Getting on Live in 5 minutes to do look with my new BH Cosmetics drop. See u🤓.”

One Twitter user replied to that tweet by asking Doja Cat if she was okay. Another user suggested Doja appeared to be “down.” The “Kiss Me More” singer simply responded with a “:\” emoticon which typically signifies confusion or indecision.

Doja Cat Found Commerical Success With The ‘Hot Pink’ & ‘Planet Her’ Albums

Planet Her became Doja Cat’s highest-charting album when it debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart in July. The RCA-released project has remained in the Top 10 for 14 weeks. Her catalog also includes 2018’s Amala and 2019’s Hot Pink.

Three singles from Planet Her – “Kiss Me More” (#3), “You Right” featuring The Weeknd (#11), and “Need to Know” (#14) – peaked in the Top 20 of the Hot 100 chart. She also reached the Top 5 as a contributor to Ariana Grande’s “34+35 (Remix)” along with Megan Thee Stallion.

Hot Pink was Doja Cat’s breakout album. “Say So” featuring Nicki Minaj topped the Hot 100 rankings in 2020. “Streets” went viral on social media as part of the #SilhouetteChallenge before Doja published the track’s official music video starring Kofi Siriboe.

