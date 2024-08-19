Doja Cat & Joseph Quinn Spark Dating Rumors Two Years After Viral Controversy 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat tried to get Noah Schnapp to set her up with his Stranger Things co-star, Joseph Quinn, in 2022, but he leaked their DMS on TikTok.

Doja Cat recently stepped out with actor Joseph Quinn, leading fans to believe she manifested a new man two years after shooting her shot.

The singer and rapper was recently spotted with the Stranger Things star packing on the PDA in London. The pair cozied up to each other in Dingwalls music venue in North London. Other footage shows Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn holding hands while walking through the city.

Joseph Quinn and Doja Cat spotted together in London. pic.twitter.com/MqeY8ImHRg — 21 (@21metgala) August 18, 2024

The dating rumors arrive two years after Doja got into it with Quinn’s co-star Noah Schnapp in a very public spat.

Back in 2022, Doja Cat asked the then-17-year-old Schnapp to tell Joseph Quinn to contact her.

“Noah can you tell Joseph to [hit me up.] Wait no. Does he have a [girlfriend]?” she wrote, but Schnapp told her to just slide into DMs.

However, he later posted their exchange on TikTok promoting Doja Cat to call him out on Instagram Live.

“First, let’s try to be chill about it. To be fair, this is like a kid. I don’t even know how old he is, but he’s not even over… like there’s no way he’s over 21,” Doja Cat told her IG followers. “But when you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb s###.”

She added, “But the fact that Noah did that, like went and posted a private conversation between me and him, is so unbelievably like socially unaware and wack. That’s like borderline snake s###. That’s like weasel s###.”

Joseph Quinn On Doja Cat

Quinn addressed the situation during a 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“That was funny,” he explained. “That whole experience was quite odd, but it’s fantastic. I admire her enormously as an artist.” He added, “She’s an immensely talented artist and the fact that she liked my character was cool.”

Nonetheless, Joseph Quinn seemed unfazed by the exchange, judging by his recent outing with Doja Cat.

Her fans are over the moon at Doja’s rumored romance and are gearing up for some new bangers.

been saying ‘i don’t chase i attract’ for years meanwhile doja was chasing her man for years and won pic.twitter.com/7CeOHK7DsD — indie 🇵🇸 (@INDIEWASHERE) August 18, 2024

so many people are quoting this with the intention of attaching the object of their affection, but they don't realize……doja has a scorpio venus.



and this is a scorpio venus superpower. https://t.co/azuDbttcgd — buttercup 🐅 (@awesomemikaila) August 19, 2024

Doja got her man after two years, this music bout to be so good pic.twitter.com/nKU0muopXg — 𝐀 𝐊 𝐈 𝐑 𝐀 ✮ (@dojamademedoit) August 18, 2024

doja got a new man, she's in the studio, dc5 gonna be a GAG, she's happier than ever, the ENTIRE tl is gagging i prayed for times like these pic.twitter.com/NJ1hp0bIJS — (＾ω＾) (@IAmPhxebe) August 18, 2024