Doja Cat Slams ‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp For Posting Her DMs

Stranger Things season four is one of the most talked-about television programs at the moment. However, the Netflix series is now in the news for a conflict between one of the show’s teenage stars and Doja Cat.

Earlier this week, 17-year-old Noah Schnapp shared a direct message exchange he had with Doja Cat. The DMs included the “Say So” singer asking Schnapp to tell his Stranger Things co-star Joseph Quinn to contact her.

“Noah can you tell Joseph to [hit me up]. Wait no. Does he have a [girlfriend]?” wrote Doja Cat. Schnapp responded, “LMAOO slide into his [direct messages].”

Doja Cat clearly took issue with Noah Schnapp posting their conversation on his TikTok page. During an Instagram Live session on Thursday, the Grammy winner expressed frustration over the situation.

“First, let’s try to be chill about it. To be fair, this is like a kid. I don’t even know how old he is, but he’s not even over… like there’s no way he’s over 21,” Doja Cat told her IG followers. “But when you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb s###.”

The 26-year-old RCA recording artist added, “But the fact that Noah did that, like went and posted a private conversation between me and him, is so unbelievably like socially unaware and wack. That’s like borderline snake s###. That’s like weasel s###.”

Doja Cat went on to say she does not believe posting her DMs encapsulates Noah Schnapp’s entire personality. However, the Planet Her creator did reiterate she was uncomfortable with the young actor’s decision to share private information with the public.

Noah Schnapp plays Will Byers on Stranger Things. He is part of a cast that also features Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin. Schnapp also appeared in films such as Bridge of Spies and Waiting for Anya.