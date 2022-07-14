Doja Cat Loses 200K Instagram Followers After Calling Out ‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A dispute over DMs may have cost the singer/rapper some supporters.

It appears some Stranger Things fans are unhappy with Doja Cat. The “Say So” perfomer’s decision to blast an actor from the Netflix show apparently did not sit well with some of her Instagram followers.

Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on Stranger Things, upset Doja Cat last week. The 17-year-old entertainer posted private direct messages from Doja to his public TikTok account.

In the DMs, Doja Cat asked Noah Schnapp to connect her with his Stranger Things co-star Joseph Quinn for a possible romantic relationship. Doja later slammed Schnapp during an Instagram Live session.

“First, let’s try to be chill about it. To be fair, this is like a kid. I don’t even know how old he is, but he’s not even over… like there’s no way he’s over 21,” said Doja Cat. “But when you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb s###.”

“But the fact that Noah did that, like went and posted a private conversation between me and him, is so unbelievably like socially unaware and wack. That’s like borderline snake s###. That’s like weasel s###,” added the 26-year-old musician.

Doja Cat’s decision to berate Noah Schnapp seemingly backfired with some IG users. According to reports the Planet Her album creator lost around 200,000 followers on Instagram following the spat with Schnapp. As of press time, Doja’s Instagram follower count sits at 24.1 million.

In contrast, Noah Schnapp purportedly picked up an additional 1 million Instagram followers since Doja Cat called him out online. The Screen Actors Guild Award winner now has 25.5 million followers. He had close to 24.2 million followers before the dispute.