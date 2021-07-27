Doja Cat Admits Her “Planet Her” Merchandise Is “Bad” After Backlash

Doja Cat is working to appease her fans, who complained about the overpriced, low-quality merchandise on her online store!

Doja Cat has apologized to fans on social media after they complained about the rap star’s Planet Her merchandise line.

The rap star, real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, took to Twitter over the weekend to address the recent backlash after devotees complained about the design and cost of the products.

“the merch (merchandise) is bad. i’m aware. don’t worry,” she tweeted in response to the complaints.

the merch is bad. i’m aware. don’t worry — PLANET HER (@DojaCat) July 24, 2021

Doja Cat doesn’t seem to have been directly involved with the branded clothing items, as she responded, “i don’t know”, when a fan asked her who had designed them.

The “Kiss Me More” hitmaker promised she will resolve the issue and insisted she “understood” if shoppers objected to paying $35 for one of her hats.

Planet Her – the name of her third studio album – is branded on hoodies, T-shirts, sweatpants, shorts, and hats are currently for sale on the rapper’s own official site, shop.dojacat.com.