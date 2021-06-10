Doja Cat Reveals ‘Planet Her’ Album Release Date & Guest Features

Look for the “Need to Know” track to drop this Friday.

Amala “Doja Cat” Dlamini was still riding high this year off her 2019 studio LP Hot Pink when “Streets” went viral on TikTok. 2021 will also see the arrival of the Californian’s third studio LP.

This morning, Doja Cat announced the official release date for her next album titled Planet Her. The 14-track effort will land on June 25. She recruited several supporting acts for the project.

The Billboard Hot 100 Top 5 hit “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA will be Planet Her‘s closing song. Young Thug, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, and JID are present on the tracklist as well.

Doja Cat and Ariana Grande previously teamed up for “Motive” off Grande’s Positions. They also aligned for “34+35 (Remix).” Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion contributed to that Ariana Grande-led collaboration too.

In addition, The Weeknd recruited Doja Cat for the remix to his After Hours record “In Your Eyes.” Doja was also part of the remix for Chloe x Halle’s “Do It” along with City Girls and Mulatto (now known as Latto).

Doja Cat choosing to work with Atlanta-bred Hip Hop artists Young Thug and JID for Planet Her should not come as a surprise. The Gold-certified Hot Pink included an appearance by Trap music legend Gucci Mane aka Mr. Zone 6.

need to know isn’t even the next single is just some s### before the next more important single comes out for you to enjoy. — PLANET HER (@DojaCat) June 9, 2021

A Planet Her track is expected to be released on June 11 prior to the album arriving on the 25th. Doja Cat tweeted, “‘Need To Know’ isn’t even the next single is just some s### before the next more important single comes out for you to enjoy.”

Friday, June 11 is shaping up to be a stacked day of new releases by high-profile female rap stars. Doja Cat’s “Need to Know” will be joined by Megan Thee Stallion’s “Thot S###.”

Migos’ Culture III album hosts “Type S###” with Cardi B, and Polo G’s Hall of Fame album hosts “For the Love of New York” with Nicki Minaj. Both Culture III and Hall of Fame drop on 6/11.