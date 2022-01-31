Doja Cat Saves Cat From Space Aliens In “Get Into It (Yuh)” Video

Doja Cat’s video for “Planet Her” song “Get Into It (Yuh)” sees her vanquishing intergalactic foes with the power of twerking!

Doja Cat has given her fans what they’ve been asking for and dropped the video for “Get Into It (Yuh).”

The latest visuals are taken from her 2021 album “Planet Her.” Doja continued the intergalactic theme during the effects-heavy video. Doja Cat plays the captain of a spaceship on a mission to retrieve her cat Starscream, who has been taken hostage by a crew of aliens. However, she triumphs in the final showdown, deflecting laser beams with her powerful twerk!

Watch Doja Cat wow in her spacesuit below.

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Meanwhile, Doja Cat celebrated being honored at Billboard’s 2022 Women In Music Awards. She will receive the Powerhouse Award and will also perform at the annual ceremony.

She took to Instagram to celebrate the achievement. “Thank you @billboard for honoring me with the Women in Music Powerhouse award this year 💕 #bbwomeninmusic.”

“Billboard’s Women in Music is an annual opportunity for us to celebrate undeniably influential women from across the industry,” said Julian Holguin, president of Billboard. “From Doja Cat to Karol G, Saweetie and Bonnie Raitt, we couldn’t be more thrilled to honor this diverse group of women pushing limits and breaking down boundaries with a show stopping live event, and for the first time, invite fans to join in on the celebration in-person.”

Doja Cat is yet to confirm a follow-up album to “Planet Her” but said she would like to record a double-sided album with one side all hip-hop. While one side would be her typical “pop-rap” sound the other side would be 12 hip-hop tracks all produced by Jay Versace and 9th Wonder.