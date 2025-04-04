Doja Cat Silences Doechii Comparisons Amid Tense Online Debate

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat shut down online controversy over Doechii comparisons with one tweet amid a heated debate between fans.

Doja Cat put an end to a growing online argument over her and Doechii with a single tweet that made her stance crystal clear and shut down comparisons.

On Thursday night (April 3), Doja Cat declared, “Doechii is MY inspiration. Doechii is here to STAY.”

The post came after a wave of social media chatter, where some users claimed Doechii had replaced Doja Cat in the Hip-Hop space, while others accused Doechii of copying her style and delivery.

The back-and-forth quickly escalated, with many chiming in to defend both artists and call for an end to the comparisons.

One user wrote, “I wish these other female rap girls would do what Doja did in the beginning of her career and let people know that comparing her to her peers s### is lame as hell, Doechii and Doja literally adore each other so for people to keep tryna put these 2 against each other is weird asf.”

Another added, “Doechii and Doja cat can coexist. this is how black female artists get dragged.”

Doja’s support for Doechii isn’t new. Back in 2022, she named Doechii one of the rising artists she wanted to collaborate with.

Mind you, at this time working with Nicki Minaj was only a dream and even then Doja Cat knew Doechii was that girl! pic.twitter.com/ibVfzTiZQx — Thee Swamp (@TheeSwamp) March 25, 2025

That admiration turned into action when Doechii joined her as an opening act on the Scarlet Tour, which kicked off in 2023.

Before the tour began, the “Anxiety” hitmaker shared how the opportunity came about.

“I got a call from my agent saying that Doja Cat requested me,” Doechii told REVOLT. “It was amazing to get that call. I actually wanted to ask her for a feature; God had bigger plans with a tour, so it’s amazing.”

‘Doechii est mon inspiration. Doechii est là pour rester’ – Doja Cat pic.twitter.com/NBysUfpcqv — La Room 91 (@LaRoom91) April 4, 2025